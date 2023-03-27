Home / India News / ‘Congress is left with black magic now’: Piyush Goyal

BySnehashish Roy
Mar 27, 2023 05:17 PM IST

Addressing the press, Union minister Piyush Goyal slammed the Congress and other Opposition parties for ‘disrespecting’ the Parliament amid protests.

Union minster Piyush Goyal on Monday asked if the Congress is ‘disrespecting’ the Parliament through their protests and justifying the ‘offensive term’ used by party leader Rahul Gandhi against the OBC (other background classes). He raised a series of questions following the Congress-led protest in the Parliament today. Opposition MPs entered both Houses in black attires days after Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as Lok Sabha MP, which they termed a ‘black day for democracy’.

The Union minister took a jibe amid the protest and said the Congress is 'demoralised’ as ‘all their options have been failed’. “They only have black magic in situation like this,” he said while addressing the press at the BJP headquarters.

Highlighting the Supreme Court's judgement that validated the ‘automatic disqualification’ of a parliamentarian following a two or more years of conviction, Goyal named a number of ex-MPs from different political parties who were disqualified before. “MPs from six different parties (in different instances) and no protests were seen then. No one was seen wearing black clothes or doing satyagraha,” he said.

He mentioned that despite having a number of senior advocates in the Congress, ‘no one from the party went to the court till the last hearing’. He added that Rahul Gandhi has ‘no right to think himself above law’.

Goyal further pointed out Congress MP Pramod Tiwari's recent statement where he demanded a different law for Rahul Gandhi's family, in terms of sentencing in a case. “This shows that he (Tiwari) is acknowledging that Rahul Gandhi is at fault,” he added.

    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

