Congress Launches Fifth Poll Promise, Yuva Nidhi Scheme; 70k register

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday launched the Congress party’s fifth poll promise offering monthly unemployment stipend of ₹3,000 to graduates and ₹1,500 to diploma holders Symbolically handing over Yuva Nidhi cheques to seven beneficiaries, CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM Shivakumar launched the unemployment financial aid scheme, a guarantee that was part of the Congress manifesto during the assembly elections last year. (Siddaramaiah /X)

Accompanied by cabinet colleagues, chief minister Siddaramaiah Inaugurated the Yuva Nidhi scheme in Shivamogga. Symbolically handing over Yuva Nidhi cheques to seven beneficiaries, Siddaramaiah and deputy CM Shivakumar officially launched the unemployment financial aid scheme, a guarantee that was part of the Congress manifesto during the assembly elections last year

The initiative provides financial assistance to graduates and diploma holders struggling to secure employment, with a maximum support period of two years. The state government’s Skill Connect portal will serve as the platform for eligible individuals to register, and receive training opportunities, said an official communication.

The aid extends for two years, benefiting those who haven’t found employment in the past six months and are not pursuing higher studies.

With an allocation of ₹250 crore for the remaining term, Siddaramaiah, also in charge of finance, has kickstarted the registration process for unemployed youth who graduated in 2023. The estimated cost from the next fiscal year stands at ₹1,200 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Siddaramaiah expressed satisfaction in fulfilling all five guarantees promised by the Congress, including Shakti, Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Lakshmi, and Anna Bhagya schemes. He said that as many as 10.18 million women heads of families are paid ₹2,000 each per month under Gruha Lakshmi. Women enjoy free travel in government buses throughout the state under Shakti and 10.51 millin households are granted the benefit of up to 200 units of free power under Gruha Jyoti.

The Yuva Nidhi scheme, as highlighted by the chief minister, aims to bridge the unemployment gap by not only offering financial assistance but also providing essential skill development training for youth to secure jobs in diverse sectors, both in the country and abroad.

“The government is not content with just paying the monthly payments to the unemployed youth. But the government is making arrangements to provide skills development training to enable the unemployed youth to get jobs in the government or private sector or take up self-employment ventures,’’ he said.

He also added that the government will provide necessary training for the youth to help them get jobs. “Today we have implemented the Yuva Nidhi scheme. Along with the money, we will provide required training to the youth to get jobs in various sectors. This scheme is to give strength to the youth of the state,” the chief minister added.

The government has received a good response for the programme so far, with nearly 70,000 unemployed already registering for the Yuva Nidhi scheme. .

On the occasion, CM Siddaramaiah announced the renaming of Shivamogga’s Freedom Park after celebrated poet and Lingayat movement patron saint, Allama Prabhu.

The event was attended by Shivakumar, medical education minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Shivamogga district in-charge minister Madhu Bangarappa, and power minister KJ George, among others. Shivamogga BJP MP BY Raghavendra, son of former BJP chief minister B S Yediyurappa and elder brother of state BJP president BY Vijayendra, shared the dais with the chief minister at the Yuva Nidhi launch function.