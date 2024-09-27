Congress leader Koliwad urges Siddaramaiah to resign

Chief minister Siddaramaiah should resign from his position to avoid embarrassment to the party, senior leader and Karnataka Congress disciplinary committee president KB Koliwad said on Thursday, after a special court ordered a Lokayukta police probe against him in a site allotment case. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks to the media, in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI)

Speaking to the media, former speaker in the assembly, Koliwad said: “I appeal to him personally. He has no allegations, has delivered pro-people programmes and has the support of 136 MLAs. Siddaramaiah should resign at this stage and help the party as the Congress would face embarrassment in the forthcoming elections.”

“CM Siddaramaiah will come out clean in this case and he will become the CM yet again. Hence, he should not cause embarrassment to the party and resign. CM Siddaramaiah will have to step down and face the investigation,” he added.

He said that the opposition was misusing the opportunity, so Siddaramaiah should become the CM after he came out clean in the investigation.“He will always have the support of 136 MLAs and the high command,” he stated.

On Siddaramaiah’s decision that he won’t resign, Koliwad said: “In my opinion, CM Siddaramaiah should resign and face the investigation. After the probe, let him become the CM.”

He further stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) were conspiring against Siddaramaiah and had got a complaint lodged by a private person.“Now, the governor has given prosecution consent and the court has also ordered an investigation. There is no doubt that CM Siddaramaiah is an honest and efficient chief minister, his governance is pro-poor and for the backwards. There are no black marks on his political career and now he is facing charges because of the conspiracy of the Opposition parties,” he said.

Meanwhile, former minister and senior Congress MLA, RV Deshpande has stated that there is nothing wrong if Deputy CM and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar wanted to become the CM.

“Shivakumar has done a good job. Siddaramaiah has the support of the high command and all our MLAs. The court has given orders for conducting an enquiry against him and let it be done. He has also welcomed the probe,” he added.

“The CM’s position is not vacant in the Congress and CM Siddaramaiah will continue in his position for five years. The Opposition is only discussing the resignation of the CM and the MUDA case. Nothing else is spoken about,” he opined.

In response to Koliwad’s remarks, State cabinet minister MB Patil said: “Koliwad could be a senior leader, but Siddaramaiah is our chief minister and he will continue. There is no question of any resignation, as he has not done anything wrong.”

“Now they (courts) have ordered a preliminary probe, but has he (Siddaramaiah) signed any of the files (related to MUDA)? We are confident that we will win the legal battle. I don’t know why Koliwad has said that. The high command is watching everything,” said MB Patil.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar on Thursday said no party leader has staked a claim for the post of chief minister in the backdrop of the incumbent Siddaramaiah facing a Lokayukta probe in the MUDA sites allotment case.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Thursday evening said that even as Congress party workers are asking the CM to step down, the party doesn’t dare to seek the resignation. “Chief minister Siddaramaiah’s actions are not only embarrassing for the Congress but for the entire state of Karnataka,” he said.

“Senior leaders of his party, including former speaker KB Koliwad, have opined that Siddaramaiah should resign, as his actions have caused embarrassment to the party. Neither AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge nor KPCC president DK Shivakumar seem to have the courage to ask for his resignation,” he added.