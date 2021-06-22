Home / India News / Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to release white paper on Covid-19 today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has earlier alleged that the "positivity" claims of the government in regard to number of Covid-19 cases are a PR stunt to hide the actual number of coronavirus deaths.(HT Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has earlier alleged that the "positivity" claims of the government in regard to number of Covid-19 cases are a PR stunt to hide the actual number of coronavirus deaths.(HT Photo)
india news

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to release white paper on Covid-19 today

  • The Congress had earlier accused the Centre of suppressing Covid-19 death numbers, with Gandhi saying that the numbers do not lie but the government does.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 09:25 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will release a white paper on coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday at 11am, according to news agency ANI.

This comes a day after Gandhi termed the Centre's decision of not paying an ex-gratia to kin of those who died of Covid-19 as "cruelty" and said that the compensation is just a small help for the people and the Modi government is unwilling to do that.

"It is impossible to evaluate life. The government's compensation is only a small help, but the Modi government is not ready to even do that. First the lack of treatment during the Covid-19 pandemic and then the false figures and on top of that the government's cruelty," he said in a tweet.

Gandhi has earlier alleged that the "positivity" claims of the government in regard to number of Covid-19 cases are a PR stunt to hide the actual number of coronavirus deaths.

"Priority of the central government -- social media, false image. Priority of the public -- record-breaking inflation, coronavirus vaccine. What type of 'achhe din' are these," Gandhi had asked in a tweet in Hindi.

"'Positivity' is a PR stunt to hide the actual number of coronavirus deaths the PM's actions have caused," he added.

The Congress had earlier accused the Centre of suppressing Covid-19 death numbers, with Gandhi saying that the numbers do not lie but the government does.

"Numbers don't lie... GOI (Government of India) does," Gandhi had said on Twitter while citing a New York Times's estimate of the number of coronavirus deaths in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi covid recovery covid 19 news coronavirus coronavirus news coronavirus vaccine + 4 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.