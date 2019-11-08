Congress may shift its MLAs to Jaipur to prevent ‘poaching’ by the BJP

india

The Congress is mulling moving its Maharashtra MLAs to Jaipur fearing poaching by the BJP as the deadline to form a new government draws to a close. Congress sources say some of its 48 MLAs have already reached Jaipur, while others may reach tomorrow.

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, however,denied the move.

“We are not shifting them (MLAs) to Jaipur. I am not aware about it, but if any of our MLAs have gone to Jaipur, it may be on their own to spend leisure time after hectic schedule of the elections,” he said.

He along with Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat had yesterday accused the BJP of tempting their flock.

“A Shiv Sena MLA was offered Rs 50 crore by the BJP to change his side. One of our MLA, too, got the call. We have asked our MLAs to record their calls to generate proof of such poaching attempts,” Wadettiwar said on Thursday.

Shiv Sena MLAs, who had also been put up at a hotel on poaching concerns, were now being moved to a different hotel in Malad’s Madh Island.

BJP rejected the allegations that it was indulging in horse-trading and demanded an apology from the accusers. “Congress and NCP should apologise for making false allegations that BJP is approaching their MLAs or trying to buy them,” said BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar. He added that his party was “still confident” of forming a coalition government with Shiv Sena . “There are still 36 hours, so wait and watch,” he said.

A senior Congress source said some other senior leaders felt shifting MLAs to Jaipur was unnecessary as they were unlikely to switch in the present scenario.

Most of the Congress MLAs were in favour of backing a Shiv Sena led government if Uddhav’s party failed to resolve its differences with the BJP, added the leader.

Government formation in Maharashtra has been stalled as allies Shiv Sena and the BJP fight over chief ministerial position. Imposing President’s rule in the state was an option if a new government was not sworn-in by Saturday midnight.

No single party in the 289-member assembly has 145 MLAs needed for a majority. BJP has 105 members, followed by Shiv Sena’s 56, NCP’s 54 and Congress’s 44.

Congress and NCP have both officially rejected the possibility of forming government with Shiv Sena but could change their mind if stalemate continues.