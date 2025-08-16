‘Not a single rupee released…’: Cong MLA flags Telangana govt's inaction over ‘uncleared bills’

A Congress MLA in Telangana on Friday took a swipe at his own government's alleged inaction in clearing pending bills for development works. Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy(Facebook/Komatireddy Reddy)

According to an NDTV report, MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, without naming Revanth Reddy, said these clearances require the chief minister's approval. He was speaking during an event to celebrate the Independence Day in his constituency Munugode.

"You take the posts, but do you also take the money? Take the positions, but pay the contractors who have done the work. Don't do injustice to the people of Munugode," Komatireddy Reddy said.

Further clarifying that he is not neither criticising the chief minister or his party, Komatireddy Reddy alleged that “not a single rupee has been released for roads or buildings".

“The contractor refuses to continue work on the Veligonda-Choutuppal road project because bills have not been cleared. These clearances require the chief minister's approval. That is why I raised this concern directly to him. I am not criticising either the chief minister or the party... Not a single rupee has been released for roads or buildings,” NDTV quoted him as saying.

"Even after repeated requests and numerous attempts to approach ministers, there has been no response. Should I not question whether posts and funds are being monopolised?" he added.

According to the report, the MLA has recently spoken out against the state leadership, but this time, his remarks targeting Revanth Reddy have caused unease among Congress leaders.

The NDTV report further said that Congress's state disciplinary action committee has taken note of RKomatireddy Rajgopal Reddy's comments and its chairman, Mallu Ravi, is likely to meet him.

Revanth Reddy's swipe

Earlier this week, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy had taken an indirect swipe at Rajagopal Reddy, according to NDTV.

"In politics, out of ten people who want to sit on the same chair, nine will be disappointed. Whether they are from a family, caste, region, or individuals...if you will show disappointment... It could cause harm to you, us, the state and nation," the chief minister had said.