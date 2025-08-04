'Where is safety': Congress MP slams govt after chain snatched in Delhi's VIP zone

Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency, R Sudha, recounting her chain-snatching incident, alleged that there is no safety for women in this country. The incident reportedly happened when MP Sudha was out for her morning walk in the high-security area of Chanakyapuri.(X)

She slammed the Delhi government, saying that the incident happened when a woman was serving as the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Speaking to ANI after her gold chain was snatched in Chanakyapuri area of Delhi, she said, "I am still in shock. There is no safety for women in this country...I am thinking about the common women, where will they go?...A woman CM is ruling this state. Where is the safety and security? Had he slit my neck, I would have died on the spot."

The incident reportedly happened when she was out for her routine morning walk in the high-security area of Chanakyapuri, where embassies of various countries are located.

The Lok Sabha MP further said, "He pulled my chain and tore my clothes. I wanted to fix my clothes, and that is why I was not bothered about my chain. After snatching, he left immediately. I shouted, and everybody was there on the road, but nobody was ready to come and help me. That shocked me. I then proceeded to the Tamil Nadu Guest House, and I saw a Police patrol with two Police personnel, and we informed them. But the Police didn't react much. They just took our phone numbers and names. They asked me to come down to the Police Station to lodge a complaint."

She added, "I then called up my Congress colleague, Manickam Tagore. He sent the Police, and I gave my complaint to them. Priyanka Gandhi took me to the Speaker, and I gave a complaint there also. I also mailed a complaint to the Home Minister. I am waiting for a response. I still have depression and shock."

While speaking to reporters on Congress MP R. Sudha's gold chain-snatching incident, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said," Gang wars, murders, law and order situation has become an everyday thing in Delhi, which is under the Home Ministry. It appears that there is no law and order under the BJP government...".

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Imran Masood said, “When a woman MP is not safe even in such a secure area, what must be the condition in other parts of the country? It is clear to everyone. Today, the government has completely collapsed. It is not ready to talk about democracy in the temple of democracy. If democracy itself does not survive, what will happen to the Parliament?”

Earlier today, in a letter addressed to Amit Shah, MP Sudha recounted that the attack took place between 6:15 am and 6:20 am on August 4, when she and another MP, Rajathi from the Rajya Sabha, were walking near Gates 3 and 4 of the Polish embassy.

"A man wearing a full helmet, riding a two-wheeler, approached them from the opposite direction and snatched my gold chain before fleeing the spot," the Congress MP said.

The parliamentarian has urged the Home Minister to direct the authorities to track down and arrest the culprit.