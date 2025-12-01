Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury brings dog to Parliament premises, says ‘those who bite’ sit inside | Video

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury sparked a controversy on Monday after she brought a dog to Parliament and faced heat from the BJP. She said that the little puppy was wandering on the road where a collision happened between a scooter and a car, so she decided to pick it up and put it in the car. Renuka Chowdhury brought a dog in the Parliament.(ANI/PTI)

Dismissing any security violation concerns, the Congress leader said that there was no point in any discussion related to this and that the real ones who bite “are sitting in the Parliament”. Her decision to bring the dog in her car to Parliament became one of the most discussed events of the day.

Renuka Chowdhury brings dog to Parliament

Speaking on the controversy, she said, “Is there any law? I was on my way. A scooter collided with a car. This little puppy was wandering on the road. I thought it would get hit. So I picked it up, put it in the car, came to Parliament, and sent it back. The car left, and so did the dog.”

She also responded to the questions raised by the BJP over possible security violation concerns.

“What's the point of this discussion? The real ones who bite are sitting in Parliament. They run the government. We take care of a mute animal, and this has become a big issue and a topic of discussion,” she said.

Chowdhury further said, “Does the government have nothing else to do? I sent the dog home and told them to keep it at home... We don't talk about those who sit in Parliament and bite us every day.”

BJP reacts to Renuka Chowdhury's move

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal slammed the Congress leader and called for necessary action against her.

“Special privileges do not allow anyone to flout rules or bring pets into the House. There must be accountability,” he was quoted as saying by India Today.

Winter session in Parliament

The first day of the winter session saw the Lok Sabha being adjourned until 2 pm after only 15 minutes of business, as opposition parties raised slogans alleging electoral fraud over the SIR exercise.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm for lunch after a discussion on the motion to felicitate the new Rajya Sabha chairman, CP Radhakrishan. Members from various parties took part in the discussion and welcomed vice president Radhakrishnan to the House.