Congress MPs planned to surround PM's chair, do something unexpected, claims Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Thursday told the house that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been advised not to reply to the President's address due to concerns regarding his safety. Before adjourning the house for the day, Birla said he received information that leaders from the Congress party were planning to go to the PM's chair. (Sansad TV)

"When the leader of the house was supposed to give his response to the President's address, I got concrete information that several members of the Congress party were planning to go to the PM's chair and do something unexpected. I saw the event too. If it would have happened, the incident would have been very appalling and completely destroyed the democratic tradition of the country," said Birla.

"So it was my responsibility to then ensure that PM Modi does not come to the house," the speaker added further.