Congress MPs planned to surround PM's chair, do something unexpected, claims Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address the Lok Sabha at 5 pm on Wednesday reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Thursday told the house that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been advised not to reply to the President's address due to concerns regarding his safety.
Before adjourning the house for the day, Birla said he received information that leaders from the Congress party were planning to go to the PM's chair.
"When the leader of the house was supposed to give his response to the President's address, I got concrete information that several members of the Congress party were planning to go to the PM's chair and do something unexpected. I saw the event too. If it would have happened, the incident would have been very appalling and completely destroyed the democratic tradition of the country," said Birla.
"So it was my responsibility to then ensure that PM Modi does not come to the house," the speaker added further.
What happened in the Lok Sabha?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday was slated to address the Lok Sabha and reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. However, due to the chaos and sloganeering inside the Parliament, Om Birla adjourned the House amid the slugfest between the Opposition and the BJP.
After the adjournment of the house, BJP member Sandhya Rai, who was presiding, invited BJP leader PP Chaudhary to respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.
As per reports, a group of women MPs from the opposition moved towards the Prime Minister’s seat carrying banners ahead of his proposed address. Many also reached the treasury benches to raise objections over the recent India-US trade deal and the row caused by former Army chief MM Naravane’s unpublished book.
