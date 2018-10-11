Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Clear cut case of corruption, says Rahul Gandhi after French media report on Rafale deal

Live updates on Rahul Gandhi’s press conference.

By HT Correspondent | Oct 11, 2018 12:58 IST
highlights

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is holding a press conference on the Rafale deal in New Delhi on Thursday. Follow live updates here:

12:52pm IST

Rahul ends press conference

As questions on #MeToo campaign are raised, Rahul Gandhi says this is a press conference on Rafale deal; he will give his opinions on the sexual harassments complaints surfacing later. Ends press conference.

12:51pm IST

Rafale deal given to Anil Ambani to save his business

Prime Minister gave the Rafale deal to Anil Ambani to save his business.

12:49pm IST

This isn’t just about Rafale

Reality is that this isn’t just about Rafale deal. Details will slowly emerge about other deals. This is about defence ministry deals, says Congress president

12:48pm IST

Dassault has a deal with India, will say what govt wants it to

Dassault is going to say what the Indian government wants it to, says Rahul Gandhi.

12:45pm IST

Why is Nirmala Sitharaman going to France

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s trip to France is part of a huge government “cover-up” on Rafale, Rahul Gandhi alleges.

12:40pm IST

Clear cut case of corruption against PM: Rahul Gandhi

Earlier former French President revealed that Indian PM had told them that Reliance should get a deal. Now a senior official of #Rafale has said the same. It is a clear cut case of corruption

12:35pm IST

PM still silent on Rafale deal

At the press conference, Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi still silent on Rafale deal.