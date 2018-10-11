Clear cut case of corruption, says Rahul Gandhi after French media report on Rafale deal

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is holding a press conference on the Rafale deal in New Delhi on Thursday. Follow live updates here:

12:52pm IST Rahul ends press conference As questions on #MeToo campaign are raised, Rahul Gandhi says this is a press conference on Rafale deal; he will give his opinions on the sexual harassments complaints surfacing later. Ends press conference.





12:51pm IST Rafale deal given to Anil Ambani to save his business Prime Minister gave the Rafale deal to Anil Ambani to save his business.





12:49pm IST This isn’t just about Rafale Reality is that this isn’t just about Rafale deal. Details will slowly emerge about other deals. This is about defence ministry deals, says Congress president





12:48pm IST Dassault has a deal with India, will say what govt wants it to Dassault is going to say what the Indian government wants it to, says Rahul Gandhi.





12:45pm IST Why is Nirmala Sitharaman going to France Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s trip to France is part of a huge government “cover-up” on Rafale, Rahul Gandhi alleges.





12:40pm IST Clear cut case of corruption against PM: Rahul Gandhi Earlier former French President revealed that Indian PM had told them that Reliance should get a deal. Now a senior official of #Rafale has said the same. It is a clear cut case of corruption



