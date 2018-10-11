Clear cut case of corruption, says Rahul Gandhi after French media report on Rafale deal
Live updates on Rahul Gandhi’s press conference.
12:52pm IST
12:51pm IST
12:49pm IST
12:48pm IST
12:45pm IST
12:40pm IST
12:35pm IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is holding a press conference on the Rafale deal in New Delhi on Thursday. Follow live updates here:
As questions on #MeToo campaign are raised, Rahul Gandhi says this is a press conference on Rafale deal; he will give his opinions on the sexual harassments complaints surfacing later. Ends press conference.
Prime Minister gave the Rafale deal to Anil Ambani to save his business.
Reality is that this isn’t just about Rafale deal. Details will slowly emerge about other deals. This is about defence ministry deals, says Congress president
Dassault is going to say what the Indian government wants it to, says Rahul Gandhi.
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s trip to France is part of a huge government “cover-up” on Rafale, Rahul Gandhi alleges.
Earlier former French President revealed that Indian PM had told them that Reliance should get a deal. Now a senior official of #Rafale has said the same. It is a clear cut case of corruption
At the press conference, Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi still silent on Rafale deal.