Congress president Sonia Gandhi stable, condition improving: Hospital authorities

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted in a hospital on Sunday evening where she underwent some tests and was found to be suffering from a stomach infection.

india Updated: Feb 04, 2020 21:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File photo of Congress President Sonia Gandhi along with party leader Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Congress President Sonia Gandhi along with party leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI File )
         

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment for a stomach infection at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, is stable and her condition has improved, the hospital authorities said on Tuesday.

Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening.

She underwent medical tests and was found to be suffering from a stomach infection.

“There is an improvement in her condition and she is stable,” Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a medical bulletin.

The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.

