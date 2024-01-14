Congress quips over BJP's 2024 prediction for a 3rd term: ‘Tiger zinda hai'

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh derided the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) claims that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be in favour of the right-wing party, ensuring a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi – a foregone conclusion. Recalling the 2004 general elections, Ramesh asserted, “History will repeat itself”, and added a hint of confidence in saying that the Opposition bloc will give fierce competition to the ruling party. “Tiger zinda hai,” he quipped. Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh.(ANI)

Although a crucial ally of the sizeable Opposition bloc, INDIA, the Congress has set out on its second journey of what is seen as a strengthening exercise for the grand old party through the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which will be kicked off from Manipur. Speaking to news agency PTI, Ramesh said only a strong Congress can ensure a strong opposition.

“A weak Congress cannot ensure a strong opposition. Only a strong Congress can ensure a strong opposition. This 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is to strengthen the Congress,” he said.

The Congress general secretary is seemingly confident about the 28 Opposition parties that coalesced last year to take on the BJP in the upcoming national elections. He drew a parallel between how his party lost all three states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan – in 2003 state polls and yet managed to revive itself in the Centre next year and how the party met with a similar fate last year, only to be more hopeful about 2024.

“All I can say is that in 2003 we lost Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. People wrote the Congress off, but in 2004, the Congress formed the government. India was shining at that time,” Ramesh said, adding, “History will repeat itself.”

In 2004, Congress, while leading the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), took hold of the position in the Centre, defeating the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government despite its high-decibel 'shining India' campaign.

Talking about poll preparedness and conducting the Yatra, Jairam Ramesh said a party organisation is in place, and Rahul Gandhi would be part of the campaign despite his preoccupation with the Yatra.

(With PTI inputs)