close_game
close_game
News / India News / Congress quips over BJP's 2024 prediction for a 3rd term: ‘Tiger zinda hai'

Congress quips over BJP's 2024 prediction for a 3rd term: ‘Tiger zinda hai'

BySnehashish Roy
Jan 14, 2024 02:04 PM IST

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recalled his party's performance in the 2004 general elections and asserted, “History will repeat itself.”

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh derided the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) claims that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be in favour of the right-wing party, ensuring a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi – a foregone conclusion. Recalling the 2004 general elections, Ramesh asserted, “History will repeat itself”, and added a hint of confidence in saying that the Opposition bloc will give fierce competition to the ruling party. “Tiger zinda hai,” he quipped.

Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh.(ANI)
Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh.(ANI)

Although a crucial ally of the sizeable Opposition bloc, INDIA, the Congress has set out on its second journey of what is seen as a strengthening exercise for the grand old party through the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which will be kicked off from Manipur. Speaking to news agency PTI, Ramesh said only a strong Congress can ensure a strong opposition.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Also read: 'Timing determined by PM': Jairam Ramesh reveals last conversation with Milind Deora

“A weak Congress cannot ensure a strong opposition. Only a strong Congress can ensure a strong opposition. This 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is to strengthen the Congress,” he said.

The Congress general secretary is seemingly confident about the 28 Opposition parties that coalesced last year to take on the BJP in the upcoming national elections. He drew a parallel between how his party lost all three states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan – in 2003 state polls and yet managed to revive itself in the Centre next year and how the party met with a similar fate last year, only to be more hopeful about 2024.

“All I can say is that in 2003 we lost Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. People wrote the Congress off, but in 2004, the Congress formed the government. India was shining at that time,” Ramesh said, adding, “History will repeat itself.”

In 2004, Congress, while leading the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), took hold of the position in the Centre, defeating the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government despite its high-decibel 'shining India' campaign.

Talking about poll preparedness and conducting the Yatra, Jairam Ramesh said a party organisation is in place, and Rahul Gandhi would be part of the campaign despite his preoccupation with the Yatra.

(With PTI inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News and Earthquake Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On