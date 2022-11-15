Congress recalls Galwan Valley clash as PM Modi, Xi Jinping shake hands in Bali

The Congress on Tuesday targeted Narendra Modi after he and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and spoke briefly at a formal dinner for G20 leaders in Bali on Tuesday – their first face-to-face encounter in public since the start of the military standoff in Ladakh more than two years ago.

Sharing a video on Twitter of the two leaders shaking hands and speaking briefly, the Congress gave the names of 20 Indian Army soldiers who were killed in the violent clash with Chinese PLA in the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in 2020.

Also read: PM Modi's tweet for UK's Rishi Sunak after their 1st meet at G20 Summit

“Names of 20 of our soldiers who were martyred in the violent clash with Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley,” the party wrote.

Footage from the Indonesian presidential secretariat’s official YouTube channel showed Modi getting up from his seat and shaking hands with Xi - who smiled. The two leaders - who were wearing batik shirts - then shared a conversation for a few minutes. Shortly, several people gathered around them to capture the moment on their mobile phones.

Also read: 'Thank you PM Modi...': WHO chief tweets from Bali G20 summit

The last time Modi and Xi were at an in-person multilateral meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at Samarkand in Uzbekistan, they had avoided each other.

India and China's relations have soured since the start of the standoff in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash in the Galwan Valley had resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops – the first fatalities along the LAC since 1975.