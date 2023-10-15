Congress releases first list of 144 candidates for MP assembly election

The Congress party on Sunday released its first list of 144 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, which will be held in a single phase on November 17. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo)

In the list, the party has named state president Kamal Nath from Chhindwara and it has fielded Vikram Mastal against chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the Budhni constituency.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh has been fielded from the Raghigath seat.

The party has fielded KP Singh, a five-time MLA from Pichhor, from Shivpuri. The party has also replaced Kantilal Bhuria from Jhabua. Now, Bhuria’s son and youth president Vikrant Bhuria will contest the election from Jhabua.

In its first list for the upcoming MP polls, the Congress has named all sitting MLAs and leaders who lost the previous election by a small margin.

As many as 65 tickets have been given to young leaders, while the party has fielded 19 women candidates.

All senior party leaders, including Govind Singh from Lahar, Jitu Patwari from Rau, Sajjan Singh Verma from Sonkatch, Ajay Singh Rahul from Churhat, Kamleshwar Patel from Sihawal, Lakshman Singh from Chachaura, Jaivardhan Singh from Raghogarh and Vijaylaxmi Sadho from Maheshwar, have been given ticket from their respective constituencies.

Congress media in-charge KK Mishra said, “These names were decided earlier. The real surprise will be seen in the list of 106 that will be released in a few days.”

On Friday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting to discuss its probable candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and the party’s Central Election Committee held separate meetings on the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana scheduled for November 17 and 30 respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON