Congress removes Siddaramaiah’s name from banner for Hassan rally

The Karnataka Congress on Tuesday announced that the upcoming mega rally in Hassan district, originally conceived as a show of support for chief minister Siddaramaiah, will be held under the party’s banner on December 5 with a new name. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.(File)

Initially planned as a response to the allegations levelled against Siddaramaiah in the Mysore urban development authority (Muda) site allotment case, the rally was intended to consolidate support among minorities, backward classes, and Dalits (Ahinda) in Hassan, a JD(S) stronghold. However, after internal discussions and concerns raised by senior party leaders, the focus of the event has shifted to promoting the Congress’s development work and countering misinformation from opposition parties.

Deputy chief minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, who will preside over the rally, confirmed the rally’s new direction, emphasising that it will centre on the party’s accomplishments rather than individual leaders.

He told reporters: “This is a Congress programme under my leadership and the KPCC. We want to communicate the development we have achieved and the lies spread by the BJP and JD(S), which have not worked. It is the people’s mandate that matters.”

The event, initially named “Siddaramaiah Swabhimani Janandolana Samavesha” (Siddaramaiah Self-Respect Rally), has been renamed as “Jana Kalyana Samavesha” (Public Welfare Rally) following directives from the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Shivakumar reiterated the importance of unity within the party, dismissing reports of friction between Siddaramaiah’s supporters and his own faction. “Congress is a big party with a long history. If I want to participate as the party president, it should be under our banner. The chief minister must also participate under the Congress banner,” Shivakumar said. “There are no DK Shivakumar supporters or Siddaramaiah supporters—only Congress supporters.”

The AICC’s involvement in the matter followed complaints from within the party. A letter, allegedly written by a Congress leader and addressed to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, warned that the rally could devolve into “hero worship,” potentially harming the party’s image. The letter urged the leadership to ensure that the event remained a Congress-led initiative rather than a personal platform for Siddaramaiah.

Amid these concerns, Shivakumar downplayed the controversy, asserting that all decisions had been made collectively. “They have agreed, and under our leadership, the event is proceeding,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also sought to dispel any notion of internal discord. “This is a collective effort, and all leaders have been invited,” he said. “Invitations have been extended to Kharge, Randeep Surjewala, Rahul Gandhi, and others. They are organising it, and we have joined hands with them.”

The reorganisation of the rally under the Congress banner is reminiscent of the “2022 Siddaramotsava”, a celebration of Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday, which similarly sparked internal disagreements. During that event, the high command had to intervene to prevent the party from appearing divided.

Several ministers from Siddaramaiah’s faction reportedly skipped a preparatory meeting chaired by Shivakumar, fuelling speculation of discontent. However, both leaders have publicly maintained that the event represents party unity and collective effort. Shivakumar said the “Jana Kalyana Samavesha” will spotlight the Congress government’s “pro-people” initiatives, particularly its guarantee schemes. “This rally is not about one individual; it is about Congress and people of Karnataka.”