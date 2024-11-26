Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka Congress MLA wants CM to stop some poll guarantees, draws Shivakumar's ire

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Nov 26, 2024 04:15 PM IST

According to the Congress MLA, the CM raised ₹40,000 crore this year keeping development in mind. The legislator's statement irked DK Shivakumar.

Karnataka Congress MLA H R Gaviyappa on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to drop some poll guarantees, citing lack of funds, which drew sharp response from Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. The ruling party MLA from Vijayanagara suggested that the election guarantees have made it difficult to provide houses to the poor in the state.

Congress MLA HR Gaviyappa urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to drop some poll guarantees in Karnataka. (HT Photo)
Congress MLA HR Gaviyappa urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to drop some poll guarantees in Karnataka. (HT Photo)

Also Read - Bengaluru's HAL airport to be revamped for civilian operations, AAI approves masterplan: Report

“Because of guarantee schemes, there is difficulty in providing houses to poor. We are also asking the Chief Minister to drop two or three schemes, which are not needed. Let’s see what the Chief Minister says,” Gaviyappa said in a public meeting in Vijayanagara. He, however, maintained that he would stand by the decision taken by the Chief Minister.

According to the Congress MLA, the CM raised 40,000 crore this year keeping development in mind. The legislator's statement irked Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar.

“This is Congress party. I am going to issue him a showcause notice. He can’t do that. No question of closing any guarantee. We have committed to the people of Karnataka. No one can raise their voice (against the guarantees),” the Deputy CM, who is also the Congress state president told media in Bengaluru.

Also Read - 46,300 crore misused in Bengaluru road projects, anti-corruption forum alleges in ED complaint: Report

He said a Congress MLA cannot speak against the guarantees. Those who are ineligible will not get the benefit, Shivakumar said adding the same policy has been adopted in the recent revision of BPL cards. The Karnataka government has decided to remove the government employees and income tax payees from the list of BPL card holders as per the Central government norms.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On