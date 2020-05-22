Congress’ Sanjay Jha tests positive for Covid-19, under home quarantine

india

Updated: May 22, 2020 14:45 IST

Congress leaders Sanjay Jha said on Friday he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and will self- quarantine for the next week or so.

“I have tested positive for Covid_19 . As I am asymptomatic I am in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days (sic),” Sanjay Jha tweeted.

“Please don’t underestimate transmission risks, we are all vulnerable. Do take care all,” the Congress spokesperson said.

His tweet came on a day India reported 6,088 new Covid-19 cases, the second biggest single-day surge in a week, in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 118,447.

There were 66,330 active cases of the respiratory disease in the country and 3,583 people succumbed so far, the Union health ministry said on Friday morning.