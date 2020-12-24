e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress seals alliance with Left for West Bengal assembly polls

Congress seals alliance with Left for West Bengal assembly polls

The Congress said it will fight against both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP.

india Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 18:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal, along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, will go to polls in March-April next year. (HT Photo)
West Bengal, along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, will go to polls in March-April next year. (HT Photo)
         

The Congress on Thursday formally approved a tie-up with the Left parties for the upcoming assembly election in West Bengal, the state’s Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told the media in Delhi.

“Today the Congress high command has formally approved the electoral alliance with the Left parties in the impending election of West Bengal,” he tweeted.

West Bengal, along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, will go to polls in March-April next year.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress and the Left suffered badly while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 of the state’s 42 seats. The Left parties won nine while the Congress tally came down from four to two.

“Now that the Congress leadership has given a formal approval to the tie-up, we have to discuss seat sharing with Left leaders in Bengal. This will be done at the state level. We will fight against both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP. There will be no demarcation here,” Chowdhury said.

Asked whether the alliance will project anyone as its chief ministerial candidate, Chowdhury said, “There has been no discussion on this issue. Contesting the polls as one is the only priority,” he said.

Sujan Chakraborty, CPI(M) legislator and leader of the Left parties in the assembly, said, “We have to discuss our strategy for the polls now that the Congress has formally approved the proposed tie-up.”

In October, the central committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the party’s highest decision-making body, approved the Bengal unit’s decision to have an electoral understanding with all secular parties, including the Congress.

In the 2016 elections, the CPI(M) leadership did not give its approval to the Bengal unit’s move to share seats with the Congress. The Congress won 44 seats and the Left Front ended up with 32 but the strength of both parties has eroded since then because of defections to the TMC and the BJP.

For example, Dipali Biswas, the CPI(M) candidate who won the Gazole seat in Malda in 2016, joined the TMC in 2018. On December 19, she joined the BJP along with the TMC’s former minister and heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari.

tags
top news
Karnataka government withdraws night curfew order
Karnataka government withdraws night curfew order
‘Even Cong doesn’t take him seriously’: Narendra Tomar on Rahul Gandhi
‘Even Cong doesn’t take him seriously’: Narendra Tomar on Rahul Gandhi
Suvendu Adhikari’s show of strength day after Trinamool rally. And a boast
Suvendu Adhikari’s show of strength day after Trinamool rally. And a boast
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
Another child diagnosed with Shigella infection in north Kerala
Another child diagnosed with Shigella infection in north Kerala
Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP over Delhi Jal Board incident
Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP over Delhi Jal Board incident
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In