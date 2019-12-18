Congress sees chance to connect with youth amid stir against Citizenship Act

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 02:24 IST

In a bid to reconnect with India’s young, particularly, students, the Congress is planning to take the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA protests across the country with a message that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is at “war” with its own people, a party leader said.

The opposition party has so far maintained that the fight against CAA is a fight to protect the Constitution, which is being “violated and threatened” by the BJP with its “divisive” politics.

By standing with the students, the Congress is trying to reach out to the youth, which moved away from it in the wake of the anti-corruption movement launched by social activist Anna Hazare in 2011. The protests laid the ground for the ouster of the United Progressive Alliance government in the 2014 general elections, in which the party registered its worst-ever tally of 44.

“This is the time to reconnect with the youth. We...have made our position very clear that we stand with the students ,” a Congress leader said, asking not to be named.

Youth Congress president Srinivas BV said his organisation will play its role in channelising the protests by the youth and would go to everywhere with a message that the need of the hour is to “save” the Constitution. “This injured nation calls for an end to all the violence perpetrated to its people...do not be a mute spectator,” he said.