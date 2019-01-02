Rahul Gandhi opens Rafale debate in Lok Sabha, talks about ‘leaked phone call’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi opened the debate on Rafale deal in the Lok Sabha with a sharp attack on the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing that the “fundamental questions” about the deal to purchase 36 fighter jets in 2016 were based on three pillars, “process, pricing and paisa or patronage”.

Hours before the debate was to start under a rule does not provide for voting, the Congress had upped the ante and released what it called, was a conversation of an unnamed individual with Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane. In this, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, the minister is heard claiming that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told his cabinet colleagues that he had a file on Rafale “lying in his bedroom”. Rane later told reporters that the tape is doctored and was a “desperate attempt” by the Congress.

Rahul Gandhi sought permission to play this tape but did not agree to authenticate it, a requirement when a document is presented in parliament. In the pandemonium that followed, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan briefly adjourned the house.

he Congress has all along refused to engage in a discussion on Rafale deal in Parliament, demanding instead, that the government commit to a probe into the Rafale deal by a joint parliamentary committee, or JPC. But on Friday, the Congress shifted its stance and agreed to the debate after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley taunted them in Lok Sabha for “running away” from discussion.

The Rafale debate comes up in Parliament a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview to news agency ANI, accused the Congress of spreading “lies” over the India-France defence deal. Modi cited the Supreme Court order of December last year to counter the Congress’s allegation of corruption in Rafale deal.

On December 14, the Supreme Court had ruled that no commercial favouritism was done in the Rafale deal while dismissing a bunch of petitions seeking probe into the multi-billion dollar defence agreement. Among the petitioners were former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie.

They have now moved the Supreme Court seeking review of the order passed by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. India and France signed a deal in 2016 for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets manufactured by French company, the Dassault Aviation. The Congress has alleged corruption in the Rafale deal.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 14:14 IST