LIVE: Lok Sabha to witness Congress-BJP debate on Rafale today

The Congress will raise the Rafale issue in the Lok Sabha today. The discussion will take place under Rule 193 that does not entail voting.

“The Congress is ready for a discussion in Parliament on the Rafale issue but won’t give up its demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the deal,” a senior party functionary said on Tuesday.

Congress member KC Venugopal and Sankar Prasad Datta of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have given a notice for discussion on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha on issues related to the Rafale deal.

The party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala maintained that the Congress remained firm on its demand for setting up a JPC to probe the deal and the debate in Parliament will have no bearing on the party’s stand.

“The demand for the JPC to examine the corruption in Rafale deal remains the sole uncompromising guiding path for the entire opposition,” he asserted.

Here are the live updates of Lok Sabha proceeding on the Rafale issue:

11: 05 am IST Congress president Rahul Gandhi to raise the issue in Lok Sabha President of Indian National Congress Rahul Gandhi will raise the issue of Rafale deal in Lok Sabha today.



