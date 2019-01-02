Lok Sabha Rafale debate: Arun Jaitley counters Rahul Gandhi, pulls out a James Bond quote

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who sought to blunt Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s offensive during a debate on the Rafale deal in the Lok Sabha, said the opposition party was relying on “untruths”. Jaitley, in his counter attack on Rahul Gandhi, refuted the claims of pricing and due process not being followed in signing the Rafale deal and launched a stinging attack on the Gandhi family. He also quoted from Hollywood’s iconic character, James Bond, to send his message across.

Jaitley refuted allegations that the government did not follow the laid-down process in finalising the Rafale deal. He said Rahul Gandhi is wrong in saying that the process was not followed. Jaitley asserted that that the cabinet committee on security (CCS) gave its approval before the deal was signed between India and France for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

There is natural dislike for untruth… The manner in which he takes liberty of truth is unprecedented,” Jaitley said about the claims made by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament.

“If it had been one case, I may have given the benefit of doubt to the family. But if in Bofors the fingers point to you, if in National Herald fingers point to you, if in Agusta the fingers point to you then the three is a bit too much,” Jaitley said.

It is here in the debate, Arun Jaitley quoted one of the dialogues from James Bond film, Goldfinger, released in 1959. Jaitley said, “James Bond has said if it happens once, it is happenstance, if it is twice, it is a coincidence and if it thrice, it is a conspiracy.”

The original dialogue had “enemy action” instead of “conspiracy” as quoted by Jaitley, who added that the conspirators of the defence deals “today have the audacity” to raise questions about Rafale deal.

Jaitley termed Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of price escalation in Rafale deal a “kindergarten math”. Jaitley said the Congress president “does not have the basic understanding of what a combat aircraft is”. Rahul Gandhi earlier claimed that the Rafale deal cost increased from Rs 526 crore during UPA rule to Rs 1,600 crore under the Modi government.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 16:42 IST