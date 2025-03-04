Congress leader shares old Kangana Ranaut post amid row over 'Rohit Sharma fat' remark

After being caught up in fire over her remarks calling the captain of the Indian cricket team Rohit Sharma “fat”, Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed has hit back by digging an old post by Bollywood actor and now BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. In the post, Ranaut is seen using derogatory language against cricketers. Congress distanced itself from Shama Mohamed's remarks and asked her to take the controversial posts down. (file)(X/@drshamamohd)

Shama Mohamed’s post, captioned, “What does @mansukhmandviya have to say to @KanganaTeam! #JustAsking”, comes after sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya reacted to her remarks on Rohit Sharma’s fitness.

Expressing his disapproval over Shama’s remarks, which were backed by Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, Mansukh Madaviya said, “Congress and TMC should leave sportspersons alone as they are fully capable of handling their professional lives.”

“Remarks made by leaders from these parties, indulging in body shaming and questioning an athlete’s place in the team, are not only deeply shameful but also outright pathetic. Such comments undermine the hard work and sacrifices that our sportspersons make to represent the country on the global stage,” he added.

Reacting to Mandaviya, Shama Mohamed shared the screenshot of a post by Kangana Ranaut in response to Rohit Sharma’s tweet dating back to 2021. Rohit Sharma made a tweet during the farmer’s protest in 2021, saying, “India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER,” he had said.

Responding to it, Ranaut shared a post in which she seemingly uses derogatory language. HT.com couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the post.

The controversy

The controversy over Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s remarks on Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma’s fitness erupted after she called him “fat” in a now-deleted post and suggested that he needs to lose weight.

“Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!” she had said in a post which she later deleted.

She also compared Sharma to previous captains of the Indian cricket team and wrote in another post, "What is so world-class about him when compared to his predecessors? He is a mediocre captain as well as a mediocre player who got lucky to be the captain of India."

Her remarks drew flak from several BJP leaders and also the cricket fraternity. Congress also distanced itself from her remarks and asked her to take the controversial posts down.