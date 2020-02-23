e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Congress’ Shatrughan Sinha calls on Pak President Arif Alvi, discusses Kashmir

Congress’ Shatrughan Sinha calls on Pak President Arif Alvi, discusses Kashmir

Sinha, who is in Pakistan on a personal visit, called on President Alvi at the Governor House in Lahore and the two discussed Kashmir among other matters of interest, according to a statement by Alvi’s office.

india Updated: Feb 23, 2020 03:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Islamabad
Congress leader and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday called on Pakistan President Arif Alvi
Congress leader and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday called on Pakistan President Arif Alvi (President of Pakistan/Twitter)
         

Congress leader and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday called on Pakistan President Arif Alvi during which the two leaders agreed that there was a strong need to work for promotion of peace in the subcontinent.

Sinha, who is in Pakistan on a personal visit, called on President Alvi at the Governor House in Lahore and the two discussed Kashmir among other matters of interest, according to a statement by Alvi’s office.

Both Alvi and Sinha agreed that there was a strong need to work for promotion of peace in the subcontinent.

tags
top news
Shaheen stir shows dilemma between rights, duties: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Shaheen stir shows dilemma between rights, duties: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Ishant key for IND
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Ishant key for IND
People gather near Jaffrabad metro station in Delhi to protest against CAA, NRC
People gather near Jaffrabad metro station in Delhi to protest against CAA, NRC
Pray for an early release of Mufti, Abdullahs: Rajnath Singh
Pray for an early release of Mufti, Abdullahs: Rajnath Singh
Road from Jamia to Noida shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests reopens briefly
Road from Jamia to Noida shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests reopens briefly
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
From hoardings to Motera stadium, how Ahmedabad will host US President Trump
From hoardings to Motera stadium, how Ahmedabad will host US President Trump
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news