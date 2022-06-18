National Herald case: Congress to meet President over police action during protest

A Congress delegation will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday to complain against the alleged atrocities of the Delhi Police against the party leaders and workers, who have been protesting against the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’ s summoning of former party chief Rahul Gandhi n the National Herald money-laundering case.

A communiqué from the party stated that the delegation will meet Kovind on Monday “to bring to your notice the manhandling of and attacks on MPs by Delhi Police”. According to two functionaries, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress floor leader in Parliament Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and other senior leaders will be part of the delegation.

Some senior Congress leaders also held a meeting at party general secretary KC Venugopal’s office to discuss their future strategy on Friday.

On Thursday, a Congress delegation had met vice-president Venkaiah Naidu while MP S Jothimani had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against the “atrocious behaviour of Delhi Police” alleging MPs were “manhandled and unprovoked and brazen violation of all norms” . The MP had moved a notice for breach of privilege against DCP Amrutha Guguloth and ADCP1 Hemant Tiwari.

In the letter to Naidu, signed by Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and 7 MPs the Congress said, “We are writing to register our strongest possible protest against the atrocious manner in which the Delhi Police misbehaved with Congress Rajya Sabha MPs on June 13, 14 and 15.” The Congress also alleged, the actions of the Delhi police “were totally unprovoked and a brazen violation of all norms.”