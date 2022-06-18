Home / India News / National Herald case: Congress to meet President over police action during protest
india news

National Herald case: Congress to meet President over police action during protest

A Congress delegation will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday to complain against the alleged atrocities of the Delhi Police against the party leaders and workers.
Congress workers protests against Delhi Police over their alleged mishandling of congress leaders and workers during Wednesday's protest in New Delhi, on Thursday. (HT photo/Sanchit Khanna)
Congress workers protests against Delhi Police over their alleged mishandling of congress leaders and workers during Wednesday's protest in New Delhi, on Thursday. (HT photo/Sanchit Khanna)
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A Congress delegation will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday to complain against the alleged atrocities of the Delhi Police against the party leaders and workers, who have been protesting against the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’ s summoning of former party chief Rahul Gandhi n the National Herald money-laundering case.

A communiqué from the party stated that the delegation will meet Kovind on Monday “to bring to your notice the manhandling of and attacks on MPs by Delhi Police”. According to two functionaries, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress floor leader in Parliament Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and other senior leaders will be part of the delegation.

Some senior Congress leaders also held a meeting at party general secretary KC Venugopal’s office to discuss their future strategy on Friday.

On Thursday, a Congress delegation had met vice-president Venkaiah Naidu while MP S Jothimani had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against the “atrocious behaviour of Delhi Police” alleging MPs were “manhandled and unprovoked and brazen violation of all norms” . The MP had moved a notice for breach of privilege against DCP Amrutha Guguloth and ADCP1 Hemant Tiwari.

In the letter to Naidu, signed by Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and 7 MPs the Congress said, “We are writing to register our strongest possible protest against the atrocious manner in which the Delhi Police misbehaved with Congress Rajya Sabha MPs on June 13, 14 and 15.” The Congress also alleged, the actions of the Delhi police “were totally unprovoked and a brazen violation of all norms.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national herald congress rahul gandhi + 1 more
national herald congress rahul gandhi
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out