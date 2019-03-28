Congress to showcase works under 15 years of Sheila rule in Delhi

The Delhi Congress has said that it will highlight the “glory days of the city” under the Sheila Dikshit government to reach out to the voters. Senior leaders of the Delhi unit said besides door-to-door meetings, video messages will be shared, highlighting the works done under the 15-year Congress rule in Delhi, on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

“The idea behind the campaign is to educate the voters about the works done by the Congress so that they could compare it with the projects taken up by the current Delhi government. All they have done is done is finish pending projects and claimed credit for it,” said Rajesh Lilothia, Delhi Congress working president.

Lilothia said he, along with two other working presidents — Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav, had already started meeting voters in different constituencies to showcase the works by the Dikshit government.

Dikshit has also been meeting party workers and residents for the past two weeks, party leaders said.

“Sheilaji had become the face of development for Delhi. The progress of Delhi in the 15 years of her regime is unparalleled and voters realise that,” said Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Kochar.

This week, the party had also announced campaigns such as ‘haath ke saath yatra’ and ‘aay pe charcha’ where cycle rallies and chaupals are planned. These programmes will start from April 1.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 01:26 IST