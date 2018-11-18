Congress troubleshooters meet dissidents in Telangana

A three-member committee deputed by the central leadership of the Congress on Sunday held talks with the party’s Telangana leaders who are unhappy over being denied the ticket for next month’s elections to the state Assembly.

The panel headed by Puducherry chief minister V. Narayanasamy met the dissident leaders at a hotel in Hyderabad to dissuade them from contesting as rebel candidates.

Karnataka’s Irrigation Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Puducherry’s Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao are the other members of the committee.

The troubleshooters assured the dissidents that they will be rewarded suitably after the party comes to power.

They advised the dissidents not to enter the fray as rebels as this would mar the prospects of ‘Mahakutami’ or grand alliance headed by the Congress.

The dissidents were also asked to work for the victory of ‘Mahakutami’.

Former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah, senior leader V. Hanumantha Rao, party spokesman Ramya Rao and others met the committee members and made certain suggestions.

After meeting the committee members, Palvai Sravanthi, one of the dissidents, announced that she will not contest as a rebel.

The state leadership has identified at least 90 ticket aspirants who were miffed over not being fielded as party candidates. Some of them plan to contest as rebels.

Party sources said 40-50 dissidents would meet the committee over the next two days.

Elections to the 119-member Assembly are scheduled for December 7. The Congress has so far announced 88 candidates. It is likely to declare six more candidates later on Sunday. The party has decided to leave 25 seats to its three allies including Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

