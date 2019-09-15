Congress turns down Jakhar’s resignation, Captain hails decision

india

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 01:26 IST

The Congress high command on Saturday rejected the resignation of Sunil Jakhar, who had quit as party’s Punjab chief after losing to BJP’s Sunny Deol on Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, saying he should continue to steer the grand old party with his “astute leadership”.

“You have submitted your resignation as president of the Pradesh Congress Committee. The party does not accept your resignation and you are expected to carry on the good work as usual,” a letter issued by Congress in-charge of Punjab affairs Asha Kumari said.

She also asked Jakhar to continue steering the party with his able guidance.

Jakhar has called a meeting of PPCC officer bearers, party MLAs and MPs on September 17.

“The meeting will be chaired by Punjab’s Congress affair in-charge to chalk out a strategy to expose Modi government on economic slowdown and draw up a plan for the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma

Gandhi,” Jakhar told

Hindustan Times from Delhi.

Punjab chief minister welcomed the party’s decision, terming it in the party’s interest as Jakhar is a seasoned grassroots leader in Punjab.

The chief minister said Jakhar has done immense work on the ground and built a strong party cadre.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 01:26 IST