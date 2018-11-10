Congress using Maoism for political gains: Yogi Adityanath says in Chhattisgarh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is in Chhattisgarh for two days to campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, on Saturday accused the Congress of putting national security at risk by promoting Maoism for political gains adding that the BJP would not tolerate any threat to national security as it was the party’s top priority.

“Congress had promoted Maoism in this region for their selfish motives. The BJP government is taking strict measures to combat it as it has become a threat to people in this region,” Adityanath was quoted by ANI as saying while addressing the public in the state’s Lormi district.

“Be it Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, north-eastern states or Kashmir, Congress did politics at the cost of national security. But for the BJP, national security is a top priority. We never tolerated threat to national security. No one has the liberty to toy with national security,” he added.

Adityanath will give further thrust to the campaign by addressing seven public meetings in the poll-bound state on Saturday and Sunday. His address at Lormi will be followed by another meeting in Mungeli district today.

Yogi’s third public meeting will be held at Saja in Bemetara district. After addressing the day’s last meeting at Kawardha in Kabirdham district, Yogi will return to Lucknow in the evening.

On Sunday, Yogi will address public meetings at Baikunthpur Dham and Durg in Bhilai in Bhilai district. The next meetings will be held at Anda Chowk in Durg and at Dhesera ground in Durg (rural) after which he will return to Lucknow.

Earlier on October 23, Yogi had visited Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh to attend the filing of nomination papers by chief minister Raman Singh. He had also addressed a public meeting in support on Singh.

A senior BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said Yogi Adityanath was the star campaigner of the BJP and was much in demand in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“The party plans to gain advantage from his popularity. Yogi will also address public meetings in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan,” he said.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 13:51 IST