Congress wants to convert Madhya Pradesh into Italy: BJP MLA on online liquor sale

india Updated: Feb 23, 2020 08:30 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bhopal
Around 2,544 country liquor shops and 1,061 foreign liquor shops will also come up in the state in order to increase revenue.(File photo for representation)
         

Indore BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola on Saturday attacked Congress government in the state over the new excise policy, which proposed delivery of liquor at the doorstep and said that the ruling party wants to convert the state into Italy.

“Congress government started selling online liquor. It seems that at the behest of some Italian people, Congress wants to convert MP into Italy. Italy is one of the three largest producers of wine in the world. Kamal Nath, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Did you want this change in MP?” Mendola tweeted.

Under the new excise policy of the Madhya Pradesh government for 2020-21, the supply of liquor will be done online.

Around 2,544 country liquor shops and 1,061 foreign liquor shops will also come up in the state in order to increase revenue.

“In order to increase revenue in the proposed excise system for the year 2020-21, 2,544 country liquor shops and 1,061 foreign liquor shops will be executed with 25 per cent increase in the annual value of the previous year. The supply of foreign liquor will be done online,” a government release said.

