Congress workers distribute 'laddoos' as party takes early lead in Haryana, then BJP dislodges them

Congress workers on Tuesday morning distributed sweets outside the party office in Delhi as the Election Commission's early trends showed the grand old party leading in Haryana assembly elections. Congress workers distribute 'ladoos' as party leads in Haryana(ANI)

Videos posted on social media show Congress leader Jagdish Sharma, along with other party workers, distributing ‘laddoos’ with ‘dhol’ beats in the background. Several leaders can also be heard raising slogans in support of the party.

“This is Haryana's famous jalebi. We have brought ladoos as well as jalebi. People of Haryana like jalebi a lot, and if it has the taste of victory, then it will be even better. I believe everyone wants to eat jalebi, Rahul Gandhi's jalebi, jalebi of love, jalebi of affection, jalebi of victory in Haryana. Today, the whole of Haryana is standing with Rahul Gandhi,” Sharma told news agency ANI.

Exuding confidence in the party's victory, Sharma also took a dig at the BJP, saying, “This is the triumph of victory and defeat of lies”.

“People like Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra, and his speaking up for farmers, women and labourers and pushing every caste and religion forward. We are winning Haryana and JK. People like Rahul Gandhi. The time is up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government,” he said.

However, shortly after, the BJP dislodged the grand old party and took a lead in the northern state.

According to the data by Election Commission as of 10:45 am, the BJP is leading in 47 seats, while the Congress is leading in 36 seats in the 90-seat Haryana assembly election.

Key constituencies in Haryana

In Julana, a political showdown is taking place between two women wrestlers, and a professional pilot. Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat is contesting the election against another wrestler, Kavita Dalal of the AAP. The BJP has pitted professional pilot Yogesh Bairagi. The Ladwa seat has gained significance due to the candidacy of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, while Sohna is witnessing a multi-cornered battle as independent candidates are poised to challenge both the BJP and the Congress.

The Uchana Kalan constituency has always been a seat of intense political interest, with a majority Jat population and several political heavyweights vying for dominance.

In the Bagri-dominated constituency of Rania, a dramatic battle is unfolding as veteran politician Ranjit Singh Chautala, an estranged member of the Chautala family, is fighting to retain his seat as an independent. Meanwhile, the Rewari seat has been a centre of dynasty politics - dominated by the Yadav community.

(With inputs from ANI)