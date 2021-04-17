Congress youth wing reaches out to needy Covid-19 patients with medicines

Amid complaints about the unavailability of the medicines for the treatment of Covid-19 patients and the lack of hospital beds across many parts of the country, the youth wing of the Indian National Congress is reaching out to the needy and arranging medicines and hospital beds for them.

Congress youth leader Zeeshan Siddique, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier, shared numbers of their medical team on Twitter after many people were seen tagging the Twitter handle of the Indian Youth Congress and its members, asking for their help.

“Getting tagged in many medical requests. Trying to help as many people as possible, I’m in the hospital myself handling Twitter requests too so kindly tag and DM me both so I don’t miss out on any request. We are all in this together and will come out stronger.” Siddique, who is the general secretary of the Mumbai Youth Congress, tweeted.

Using the hashtag #SOSIYC, president Indian Youth Congress, BV Srinivas, also appealed to the people to tag or send him a direct message regarding the medical requirements and the address of the concerned patient.

Within no time hundreds of people from across India started tagging the IYC handle and its members asking for help and soon photos of Congress workers reaching out to people with medicines went viral.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, BV Srinivas said that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had instructed that in case of a shortage, the Youth Congress leaders in Delhi should coordinate with the state and district leaders to ensure that no one faces any difficulty in acquiring a hospital bed or medicines.

Calling it a ‘ritual to help people in a calamity’, Srinivas added that till now the IYC has reached out to as many as 2,000 people across the country and provided them with medicines and arranged hospital beds for them.

“There is a force of almost 1,000 youth Congress workers who are working on it right now. We have created teams who first segregate the complaints on the basis of the states they come from. Later, the complaints are forwarded to the local district president who makes the necessary arrangement,” Srinivas said.

While praising the Congress workers for managing the funds for these medicines, Srinivas added that there were places where the workers couldn’t procure the medicines locally.

‘In the cases where we can’t procure the medicines locally, we are arranging them in Delhi and later sending them to the places where it is not available.” Srinivas said.

“Just want to say, thank YOU @zeeshan_iyc. For your very many acts of service through this pandemic. Your team has gone above and beyond serving distress calls and providing free medication to anyone who has reached out. Thank you for being the kind of leader our country needs,” activist Trisha Shetty tweeted while thanking the IYC for the help.

Another Twitter user Nazia Naseem thanked the IYC leaders for their help and wrote, “When messiahs rise to save your soul in the wee hours of the night! @srinivasiyc @Devendra_1925, a million thanks for being the saviour and arranging medical help for my father in law in Bhilai. Allah bless you always.”

“My brother got access to two vials at no cost due to prompt response and help by @zeeshan_iyc. Thank you so much for immediate assistance in our time of need. Shall always be grateful to you for your generosity,” tweeted another user.

“Helped me procure Remdesivir for my ailing parents at a time when the drug is more valuable and scarcer than gold dust. Keep up the great work and may God bless you both. Thank you!” Vedala, another beneficiary, posted.