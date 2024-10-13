Menu Explore
Sunday, Oct 13, 2024
Congress's EVMs fraud charge at BJP: 13 Haryana seats under team Kharge's radar

ByHT News Desk
Oct 13, 2024 05:22 PM IST

Of the 13 Haryana seats, the BJP won 12, while one was secured by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)

Bharatiya Janata Party's Haryana assembly election win didn't go well with the Congress, which alleged irregularities in the counting of votes on the day their saffron rivals secured a third straight win.

Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera addresses the media after a meeting of Congress delegation with the Election Commission over concerns on Haryana Assembly election results, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)
Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera addresses the media after a meeting of Congress delegation with the Election Commission over concerns on Haryana Assembly election results, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)

First, the Congress alleged irregularities in seven assembly seats, and now a fresh memorandum submitted by the grand old party to the Election Commission of India points to “irregularities” in the vote-counting process in 13 Haryana assembly seats, the Indian Express reported.

Of the 13 seats, the BJP claimed 12, while one was secured by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Among these 13 seats, 11 witnessed direct contests between the BJP and Congress, one had a contest between the INLD and Congress, and one had a competition between the BJP and an Independent candidate.

What does Congress's new memorandum on Haryana polls result say?

The updated memorandum, submitted by team Kharge on Friday, apart from the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) fraud allegations included a complaint from the Congress’s Panipat candidate Varinder Kumar.

According to an Indian Express report, Kumar alleged that many EVM control units during counting showed a 99% battery level. He also claimed that his election agents were not allowed to carry copies of Form 17C, which records the number of votes cast in a polling station, to the counting halls.

He also claimed that the agents were unable to match the data, which led to the suspicion of tampering.

List of 13 seats where Congress alleged irregularities

Uchana Kalan: The constituency witnessed a very close contest, with the final round placing the BJP ahead by just 32 votes.

Pataudi: The incumbent Bimla Chaudhary of the BJP defeated Congress rival Pearl Chaudhary by 46,530 votes.

Indri: BJP’s Ram Kumar Kashyap won again, defeating the Congress’s Rakesh Kambhoj by a margin of 15,149 votes.

Badkhal: BJP candidate Dhanesh Adlkaha won with a margin of 6,181 votes.

Faridabad NIT: BJP’s Satish Kumar Phadgna defeated the Congress’s Neeraj Sharma by 33,217 votes.

Nalwa: BJP’s Randhir Panihar defeated the Congress’s Anil Mann by 12,144 votes.

Rania: INLD’s Arjun Chautala won the seat over the Congress’s Sarv Mitter by 4,191 votes.

Palwal: BJP nominee Gaurav Gautam defeated the Congress’s Karan Singh Dalal by 33,605 votes.

Ballabgarh: BJP’s Mool Chand Sharma defeated Independent candidate Sharda Rathore by 17,730 votes.

Barwala: BJP’s Ranbir Gangwa won the seat over the Congress’s Ramnivas Ghorela by 26,942 votes.

Gharaunda: BJP’s Harvinder Kalyan defeated the Congress’s Anil Kumar.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
