Cong's ‘artful statistical jugglery’ jibe at Modi over 8 crore new jobs remark

The Congress on Monday continued its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statement saying that eight crore new jobs were created in the last 3-4 years.



Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Modi government did some ‘artful statistical jugglery’ to claim job creation. Congress general secretary slammed PM Modi over the latter's '8 crore new jobs' remark(HT File Photo)

“At a time when India faces a severe Modi-made unemployment crisis, when lakhs of young people apply for each and every job, the self-anointed non-biological PM is busy reacting the only way he knows -- by applying his patented 3D model of denying, distracting, and distorting,” Ramesh said in a statement.



“The reality on the jobs front, however, is extremely grim – both because of mass unemployment and an abundance of low-quality employment. This dual tragedy will certainly get overlooked in the Budget speech next Tuesday,” he added.



At an event wherein he launched several development projects in Mumbai, the prime minister had said,"Recently, the RBI has released a report regarding jobs. According to the report, in the last 3-4 years, around 8 crore new jobs have been created in the country. These figures have silenced those who spread false narratives."

Commenting on Modi's statement, Ramesh said,"The self-appointed divinity himself has chimed in with the claim that the economy created 80 million jobs. The truth is that the alleged growth in employment figures doesn't square up to the grim realities of the Modi era economy, where private investment has been weak and consumption growth sluggish."

"The government has done some artful statistical jugglery to claim job-creation, by adopting a very expansive definition of employment, without paying attention to the quality and circumstances of employment: A large part of the claimed 'employment growth' is just recording unpaid household work done by women as 'employment'," Ramesh claimed.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had accused Modi of weaving a ‘web of lies’ over the eight crore jobs remark.