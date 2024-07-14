Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge accuses PM Modi of weaving “web of lies” about 8 crore jobs

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled jibe at the opposition, saying eight crore jobs in three to four years has silenced "those spreading fake news about unemployment," the Congress has accused him of spinning a “web of lies.” .Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

In a swipe at PM Modi, Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, accused him of spinning a web of lies about job creation in Mumbai.

“Narendra Modi ji, yesterday you were weaving a web of lies about providing jobs in Mumbai. I want to remind you again what you said while announcing NRA – National Recruitment Agency. In August 2020 you said NRA will prove to be a boon for crores of youth. Through the Common Eligibility Test, it will eliminate multiple examinations and save precious time as well as resources. It will also give a big boost to transparency,” Kharge said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Kharge’s response came after PM Modi’s statement on July 13 in Mumbai, where he cited a recent Reserve Bank of India report on employment, saying that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s commitment to stability and growth.

He had mentioned that the creation of eight crore new jobs in the past three to four years has silenced those “spreading false narratives” about unemployment.

“Those spreading false narratives are enemies of investment, infrastructure development, and the country’s growth. Their policies betray the youth and hinder employment. Now, they are being exposed as people reject their lies,” said the PM.

The Congress chief also raised three questions to the Prime Minister in his post, “Why has NRA not conducted a single exam in the last 4 years? Despite allocating ₹1,517.57 crore to NRA, only ₹58 crore has been spent in 4 years. Was NRA deliberately kept inactive to deprive SC, ST, OBC, and EWS youth of their reservation rights?”

“NTA committed fraud, paper leaks, and scams, and NRA didn't even conduct the exam! BJP-RSS has taken up the task of ruining the education system and destroying the future of the youth,” he added.