PM Modi says 8 crore new jobs created in last 3-4 years: ‘Silenced those…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a veiled jibe at the opposition, saying those ‘spreading fake narratives’ are enemies of development, investment and employment.



“Recently, the RBI has released a report regarding jobs. According to the report, in the last 3-4 years, around 8 crore new jobs have been created in the country. These figures have silenced those who spread false narratives. These individuals oppose investment, infrastructure, and the country's development and are now being exposed. The citizens of the country are rejecting their conspiracies,” the prime minister said at an event in Mumbai, wherein he laid thefoundation stone of development projects worth more than ₹29,400 crore.



Continuing his attack on the opposition, the prime minister recalled Congress's allegations of the Atal Setu bridge developing cracks.



“Our motive is to make the quality of life best in Mumbai; therefore, connectivity around Mumbai is being improved. In Mumbai, the coastal road and Atal Setu have been completed, and you may remember that misinformation was spread about the Atal Setu. Every effort was made to stall it, but everyone is benefitting from it,” the prime minister said at the event also attended by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde along with deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.



“I have been told around 20,000 vehicles are using it every day. Besides, it's saving around ₹20,000-25000 lakh worth of fuel is being saved per day,” he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

‘Want to make Mumbai global fintech capital': PM

Prime Minister Modi shared his vision for Mumbai, saying he wants to make the city a global fintech capital.

“Maharashtra is a state that will play crucial role in making India 'viksit' (self-reliant). Maharashtra has the power of industry, agriculture and finance sector, and this has helped Mumbai become the financial hub (of India). Now, my aim is to make Maharashtra world's big financial powerhouse,” he said.



“People know that it is the NDA government that can give stability and durability. After taking oath for the third time, I had said that the NDA government will work at thrice the speed,” Modi said, recalling his address to the Indian diaspora in Moscow during his visit to Russia last week.



