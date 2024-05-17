‘Cong's Maoist manifesto will lead India to bankruptcy’: PM Modi in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, calling it ‘Maoist’.



“The Congress is fighting a battle for its survival and can go to any extent (to save itself). Its Maoist manifesto is eyeing gold from temples and 'mangalsutra' of women. The Maoist manifesto will put a break on economic growth and lead the country to bankruptcy,” Modi said at a rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park.



Continuing his attack, the prime minister was quoted by PTI as saying,"It (the Congress) also plans a 50 per cent inheritance tax... the party is planning an X-ray of your property and handing it over to their vote-bank which speaks of vote Jihad."



During the rally, Modi lashed out at Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, accusing his undivided party of ‘stealing’ the people's mandate in 2019.



“When these people 'stole' the mandate in Maharashtra, they hindered developmental work. Bullet train, Mumbai metro...they stalled every single developmental work. Modi has one important resolve. Modi has come to give back the rights of Mumbai,” Modi said.



“This fake Shiv Sena betrayed Balasaheb and the sacrifices of Shiv Sainiks. For power, they went with people who abused Ram temple. For the sake of power, they backed those who partied after Mumbai terror attacks,” the prime minister said.



“The Congress abuses Veer Savarkar day and night. This fake Shiv Sena is sitting on its lap,” Modi said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)