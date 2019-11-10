Construction of Ram Mandir will usher in new era of development: Iqbal Ansari

india

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 05:57 IST

Iqbal Ansari, son of late Mohammad Hashim Ansari, who was one of the original litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi –Babri Masjid dispute, on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict favouring the construction of a Ram temple on the disputed 2.77-acre plot in Ayodhya and awarding a five-acre alternative plot to Muslims for building a mosque. Had his father been alive, he too would have welcomed the verdict, said Iqbal Ansari, who became a petitioner in the title dispute case after Mohammad Hashim Ansari’s death on July 20, 2016, at the age of 96. Edited excerpts from an interview:

The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of the Ram mandir. How do you see this decision?

I have always maintained that whatever will be the court’s decision, I will welcome it. Now, when the Supreme Court’s decision is in favour of Ram Mandir, I welcome the court’s decision.

But Zafaryab Jilani, secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, is not satisfied with the court’s verdict.

I have nothing to do with his [Jafaryab Jilani] views on the court’s decision. It is his personal opinion and not my opinion.

What does the Supreme Court’s decision mean for local Muslims of Ayodhya?

The Supreme Court’s decision has laid to rest all controversies related to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Now, both Hindus and Muslims can heave a sigh of relief as after several decades, an old contentious issue has been resolved. Construction of Ram Mandir will also usher in a new era of development in Ayodhya. Locals will get more job opportunities and traders’ business will also grow.