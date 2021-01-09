'Continue online classes': China bars Indian students from flying
China has denied permission for India to operate chartered flights, in the wake of reinforced Covid-19 restrictions, the Indian Embassy said adding that they took up the matter with Chinese authorities but the situation yielded no positive evolution. Over 23,000 Indians study in Chinese universities, mostly the medical stream. Most of them are stuck in India as they await permission for their colleges to reopen. But as of now, they will have to continue studying online, the Chinese authorities said.
The first Covid-19 cases reported in India on January 30 was a student in Kerala who returned from Wuhan
"In fact, with reports of resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China, authorities have further reinforced epidemic controls and restrictions on travel and entry into China. The suspension of visas of Indian nationals issued before November 2, 2020 is an instance of these enhanced controls," the statement issued by the embassy said.
"Chinese authorities have also denied permission for the operation of any chartered flights between India and China, citing their strict control measures," the Embassy said.
“While the Embassy continues to follow this issue keenly, it has been repeatedly advised by Chinese authorities that the restrictions in place are not likely to be relaxed in the coming months and that students studying in China should be advised accordingly with respect to their studies for the next semester, which are likely to continue only through online means," the statement said.
"While the Embassy is aware of the difficulty of undertaking courses in medicine in online format, Indian students enrolled in Chinese universities are advised to take note of the restrictions currently in place and make appropriate arrangements for continuing their education," it said.
"All Indian students are advised to continue to monitor the websites of Indian Embassy/Consulate(s) in China and also our social media channels to remain updated about the evolving situation with respect to the prospects of their return to China”, it said.
“They should also remain in touch with their universities for any updates. They may also follow the websites of the Chinese Embassy in Delhi as well as those of Chinese Consulates in India on this issue," the press release added.
