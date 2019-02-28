Controversial Chhattisgarh IG Kalluri shunted out from ACB

The controversial Inspector General of Chhattisgarh Police (IGP) Kalluri who was given the charge of Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been shunted.

IGP, GP Singh who was earlier posted in Police Headquarter (PHQ) has been given the charge of EOW, ACB. Order in this regard were released late Wednesday night.

As per the official orders IG SRP Kalluri has been posted as additional transport commissioner. OP Pal, the 2003 IPS officer who was earlier in this post, has been moved to PHQ as assistant IG Raipur.

It may be recalled that Congress which is now in power in Chhattisgarh, had sought Kalluri’s dismissal in 2017 when BJP was in power over alleged human rights violation by him while posted as IG Basatar. Kalluri was moved out of insurgency-hit Bastar in January 2017. He has been accused of framing false cases against journalists and human rights activists.

Interestingly, after Congress government came to power, Kalluri was given charge of IG Economic Offence Wing (EOW) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in January this year. The investigation of multi-crore PDS scam was handed over to EOW.

On January 1, Chhattisgarh government formed an SIT to investigate the alleged scam, which came to light in 2014 after Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids in various parts of the state and seized cash and documents. The ACB had also recovered coded diary reportedly having entries of pay-offs to officials and politicians, sources said.

Then in opposition, Congress claimed that the size of scam was about Rs 36,000 crore and further alleged that leaders of BJP were benefited in the scam.

