‘Sanatana’ row heats up as BJP sharpens attack

The controversy around Tamil Nadu youth affairs and sports minister Udhaynidhi Stalin’s remark on Saturday that “sanatana dharma should be eradicated”, on which he doubled down Sunday, snowballed on Monday, with more leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party criticising his comments as an attack on Hinduism and a FIR being filed against him in Jharkhand. HT Image

Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, also came in for criticism from leaders of parties that are part of the INDIA alliance of which his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is a part, although these were mostly in their personal capacity. In a press conference, KC Venugopal of the Congress, made an anodyne statement about respecting everyone’s beliefs and every political party’s right to air its views.

Leaders of the DMK, and of some of its allies came out in support of Stalin, pointing out that the opposition of “sanatana dharma” is one of the foundational tenets of the Dravidian movement from which the DMK and BJP-ally All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) were born. The AIADMK has thus far not commented on the controversy.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters on Monday that everyone who was born in India is part of “sanatana” and any talk against it would be against India itself. “There is an attempt to dismantle Hinduism. He (Stalin) is trying to spread hate among Hindus; and leaders of the INDIA alliance have been speaking against Hindus. What he said was not slip of tongue but was well thought .”

Several BJP leaders including BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, Delhi BJP MPs Harshvardhan and Parvesh Sahib Singh sought an apology from Stalin and also his removal as minister from the Tamil Nadu government.

“I hope that the Supreme Court takes cognizance of his ‘hate’ speech,” Trivedi said, claiming that the INDIA alliance was “anti-Hindu” and needs to be defeated. Union minister Anurag Thakur said the leaders from the opposition alliance be it Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, or Sonia Gandhi, should ask for forgiveness from the country’s people for Stalin’s remarks. A delegation from the BJP’s Delhi unit, including its president Virendra Sachdeva, MPs Harsh Vardhan and Parvesh Verma, visited the Tamil Nadu house to submit the protest letter addressed to chief minister MK Stalin, seeking his son’s sacking from the cabinet.

Meanwhile, in Jamshedpur city, Jharkhand, two online complaints have been filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin, accusing him of hurting the feelings of the complainants.While one complaint was filed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Jharkhand publicity chief Sanjay Kumar, the second was filed by Aditya Shubham.

At a press conference held in Delhi on Monday, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said his party believes in “Sarva Dharma Samabhava” and we respect everyone’s belief. “Our view is clear; ‘Sarva Dharma Samabhava’ is the Congress’ ideology. Every political party has the freedom to tell their views... We are respecting everybody’s beliefs...” said Venugopal.

In Bengaluru, Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge came out in support of Stalin and said that he was speaking about discrimination and inequality in the Hindu religion. “Any religion which does not ensure equality and dignity of humans cannot be called a religion.”

DMK leaders in Chennai said what Stalin said has been the party’s stance since its inception. “DMK has been anti-religion and believes in equality of all; 80% of people in Tamil Nadu don’t believe in sanatana dharma which is based on caste system and discrimination through birth,” said DMK spokesperson Salem Dharanidharan.

Invoking the ideology of Periyar and Ambedkar, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday said that Stalin’s remarks about sanatana dharma are not directed against the Hindu community but rather against Hindutva which is the political agenda of BJP and RSS. He said that Stalin’s remark was in alignment with the ideologies of Periyar and Ambedkar.

There was some criticism of Stalin’s comments from Shiv Sena (UBT), also part of INDIA, whose leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “Sanatana dharma stands for eternal truth, the way to live life, the conscience and being. Sanatanis have long withstood attacks by invaders to end their identity yet they have not just survived but thrived. The country’s bedrock, which is linked to sanatana dharma, has been of inclusiveness of all faiths and identities. Anyone making derogatory comments against it is ignorant of what it stands for.”

Congress leader and Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister, TS Singh Deo, said that sanatana dharma is an established way of life. “There are lots of religions in the world and any such comment on any religion is personal, everybody has the freedom. Sanatana dharma is an established way of life and a religious expression. It should be respected completely.”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said no one should not be involved in any matter which might hurt people. “I have high regards and respect for the people of Tamil Nadu and south India. But my humble request is respect all, as every religion has separate sentiments. India is a secular and democratic country. India is about unity in diversity,” she said.

The controversy broke out on Saturday after Stalin’s remarks at the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association. “Certain things have to be eradicated, and cannot simply be opposed. We cannot oppose mosquitoes, dengue, flu or Corona but have to eradicate them. It is the same with sanatana dharma... sanatana dharma is against equality and social justice.”

He reiterated his statement on Sunday after home minister Amit Shah said DMK and INDIA were anti-Hindu and people should teach them a lesson. He told reporters on Monday that the BJP was scheming by twisting the meaning of his speech. “I did not speak against any religion… I spoke for the caste system within religion to be eradicated… Mr Modi says Congress Mukt Bharat. Does that mean he is calling for genocide? He is against the Congress ideology,” he said, claiming he never made a call for genocide.

(with inputs from Divya Chandrababu in Chennai)

