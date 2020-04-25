Cop abducted in J&K rescued; two terrorists killed

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 06:20 IST

Police on Friday claimed to have killed both the terrorists responsible for the abduction of a police personnel in south Kashmir a day ago.

On Thursday, the terrorists had abducted Javeed Jabbar from Shirpora village in South Kashmir’s Kulgam distrct.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that police neutralised both the terrorirts and rescued the constable. “ One police cop was injured in the operation,” he said. This is the second incident in past 24 hours when police rescued a cop after abduction in South Kashmir.

Late Thursday night, Jabbar, who is a part of the escort team of a senior police officer, was abducted from his house in Chatwan Vihil village in Shopian district. Elsewhere, a CRPF jawan was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday, officials said.

The militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF camp at Dooniwara in the district’s Chadoora area around 6.30 pm, they said.