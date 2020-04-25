e-paper
Home / India News / Cop abducted in J&K rescued; two terrorists killed

Cop abducted in J&K rescued; two terrorists killed

Late Thursday night, Javeed Jabbar, who is a part of the escort team of a senior police officer, was abducted from his house in Chatwan Vihil village in Shopian district.

india Updated: Apr 25, 2020 06:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
On Thursday, the terrorists had abducted Javeed Jabbar from Shirpora village in South Kashmir's Kulgam distrct. (ANI file photo. Representative image )
         

Police on Friday claimed to have killed both the terrorists responsible for the abduction of a police personnel in south Kashmir a day ago.

On Thursday, the terrorists had abducted Javeed Jabbar from Shirpora village in South Kashmir’s Kulgam distrct.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that police neutralised both the terrorirts and rescued the constable. “ One police cop was injured in the operation,” he said. This is the second incident in past 24 hours when police rescued a cop after abduction in South Kashmir.

Late Thursday night, Jabbar, who is a part of the escort team of a senior police officer, was abducted from his house in Chatwan Vihil village in Shopian district. Elsewhere, a CRPF jawan was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday, officials said.

The militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF camp at Dooniwara in the district’s Chadoora area around 6.30 pm, they said.

