Cop fires at man for objecting to open urination

A 29-year-old constable of Indian Reserve Batallion (IRB) was arrested after he allegedly fired at a man in Dehradun who confronted him for urinating in an open area near his shop on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

The victim, who sustained a bullet wound in his stomach, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment, the police said.

According to Janmejay Khanduri, senior superintendent of police, Haridwar, the accused was identified as one Nitin Kumar Lohan, while the victim was one Puneet Kharola.

“The incident happened at around 10.30 pm in Rajput area when Lohan reached a store where Kharola was already there with his friend. There, Lohan, after buying something, started urinating in the open in the same compound, on which Kharola confronted him, leading to an argument between the two,” the senior superintendent said.

“During that, Lohan took out his licensed pistol and fired at Kharola, who sustained a bullet wound in his stomach. Lohan then fled from the scene only to be nabbed when Kharola’s father lodged a complaint. He was then booked for an attempt to murder and produced before the local court on Saturday, which sent him to jail,” said Khanduri.