Cop injured in attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

A police personnel was injured when terrorists fired upon a joint team of cops and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Friday, officials said, adding that he was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately.

“Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of police/ CRPF in Bijbehara area of Anantnag. In this terror incident, one police personnel got injured who was immediately evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Search in progress. (sic),” tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

The incident came hours after a migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead at Sumbal in the Bandipora area. Last week - on August 4 - another migrant labourer was killed and two others were injured in a grenade attack in the Pulwama district's Gadoora area.

Security forces have been alert in the union territory. On Thursday, two terrorists were shot dead when they were trying to infiltrate an army camp at Pargal in Darhal area of Rajouri.

Four soldiers were also killed in action. "Attackers had tried to enter the camp around 3.30am but the attempt was foiled and an exchanged of gunfire ensued," a statement by the army said.

