Cop shot by service rifle in Bengal govt’s old secretariat building

india

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 20:25 IST

Biswajit Karak (34), a police constable deployed at Writers’ Building, the Bengal government’s old secretariat building in the heart of Kolkata, was shot in the head by his own service rifle on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place at around 3.30 pm. Karak was on duty at Gate No 6 which is meant for visitors. He was sitting on a bench near the gate and was close to the pavement outside the building.

Policemen who were on duty at the spot said it was not clear whether he tried to commit suicide or got shot accidentally. He was taken to the Medical College and Hospital in a very critical condition. The bullet exited though the left side of his head.

Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam, deputy commissioner (central division) of Kolkata Police said it appeared from circumstantial evidence that Karak may have tried to kill himself. “He is under treatment,” the DCP told reporters.

A probe was initiated and security camera footage was being examined.

Karak was attached to the fifth battalion of the Kolkata Armed Police.

Although the chief minister’s office and other important departments have shifted to Nabanna, the new secretariat building in Howrah district, some departments still operate from Writers’ Building.

The heritage structure, which is undergoing renovation, was built by the British government. It was the seat of power of the Congress and the Left Front governments. The complex is located very close to Lalbazar, the headquarters of the city police.