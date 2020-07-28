Cop slams bike keys into 20-year-old’s forehead for not wearing helmet

india

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 13:59 IST

A policeman on patrolling duty allegedly slammed a key into the forehead of a 20-year-old man in Rudrapur town of Uttarakhand on Monday night for not wearing a helmet while riding a motorbike.

Following the incident, a large number of angry locals clashed with police only to be dispersed with mild lathicharge. Three cops, including a sub-inspector, were suspended by the district police administration, said an officer.

Confirming the incident, senior superintendent of police, Daleep Singh Kunwar said, “One sub inspector and two constables involved in the incident have been suspended. An inquiry into the incident has also been initiated by circle officer, Bazpur.”

The victim, Deepak, 20, is a resident of Rampura village in the area and had gone to a fuel station with a friend on his motorbike, said police.

“While on their way, the police’s City Patrolling Unit cops, including the now suspended officers, asked them to stop for not wearing a helmet. The two tried to flee from the scene, it is then that one of the cops boxed the key of his own motorbike into Deepak’s forehead,” said the official who did not wish to be named.

The man, in pain and with keys dangling from his forehead, headed towards his village and narrated the incident to his family and other villagers which angered them.

“The agitated locals then made their way to the local police station demanding strict action against the cops. They also tried to gherao the police station at which point they were lathicharged. They resorted to stone pelting. Soon, senior police officers reached the spot to control the situation,” the official said.

Meanwhile, local legislator Raj Kumar Thukral also reached the police station and complained to the authorities about the incident. He also tried to pacify the crowd by assuring action against the cops behind the incident.

On the stone pelting incident by locals on police, Kunwar said, “Stone pelters will be identified soon and action will be taken against them accordingly. No one will be allowed to take law and order in his hands.”

Injured Deepak is undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.