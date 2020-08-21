Cops planning case against girl, 16, for wrongly accusing neighbour of rape

india

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 13:17 IST

A 16-year-old had wrongly accused her 21-year-old neighbour of raping her in Bhopal, said police on Thursday, adding that another person who had sex with the girl has been arrested on charges of rape. The police are also looking to file a case against the girl for wrongly identifying an innocent person of rape.

The neighbour was found innocent during police investigation. Another accused who was arrested on Wednesday later tested positive for coronavirus, said police.

Family members of the girl had filed a missing report with the police on August 4. She returned three days later, on August 7, on her own, said the police.

“When a police team recorded her statement, the girl said she had been drugged and kidnapped by two persons, including her neighbour, who raped her for two days. Later, they let her go. On the basis of her statement, her medical examination was conducted and her neighbour was questioned intensely,” said Nagendra Pateriya, City superintendent of police (CSP).

“Shahjahanabad police found several discrepancies in the statement of the girl and upon investigation it was found that the man who was accused by the girl for kidnapping and raping her was in fact present in his office at the time when the crime took place as was alleged by the girl. This man had CCTV footage too to corroborate his statement,” said Pateriya.

The girl was counselled and was asked to give a statement again.

“The girl then said she had told a lie as she was scared. She said her brother had spotted her talking to another youth a few days back and thrashed both of them. That’s why when police asked her about the name of the accused who had kidnapped and raped her she took the name of her neighbour. She thought if she named her neighbour her family members would believe her statement as there had been a feud between the neighbour and her family,” said the police officer.

Since the girl is a minor, the officer said, the youth arrested has been booked under rape charge. The girl’s medical report confirmed that the girl had sex.

Police are looking into the matter to decide if the girl should be booked for accusing an innocent person for her rape, said the officer.