Cops say Rajasthan man plotted his murder for insurance payout, family cries foul

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:34 IST

Six days after a man’s body was found near the Bhilwara-Chittorgarh national highway, the Rajasthan police arrested two persons on the charge of murder which they said was plotted by the man himself for an insurance payout to his family.

The man’s family said police had cooked up a story to solve the case.

On Tuesday, Bhilwara ‘s superintendent of police Harendra Mahawar said 40-year-old Balbir Singh Kharol got himself killed so that his family could claim Rs 50 lakh from an accidental insurance policy he bought on August 5.

Two men – Sunil Yadav, 26, and Rajvir Singh, 37 – were arrested on Monday on charges of killing Kharol.

Mahawar said the two have revealed during interrogation that Kharol planned his murder with them because he was unable to recover money he had lent to people in last six months and he wanted his family to live comfortably with the insurance payout.

Kharol turned a moneylender after he got Rs 23 lakh from sale of an ancestral plot.

“He had lent Rs 20 lakh to different people and was unable to get any payments for last six months,” the SP said. “On August 14, he in partnership with Singh opened a non-vegetarian eatery in Transport Nagar,” he added.

According to police, it was at this eatery that Kharol first mentioned to Singh that he wanted to get himself killed for the insurance payout. Singh was reluctant to execute Kharol’s plan so he roped in Yadav, who lived in the ground floor of Singh’s house in Azad Nagar, Mahawar added.

Kharol hired the two for Rs 80,000, and paid them Rs 10,000 in advance on August 31, the SP said.

The murder was planned for September 2, and for this, the trio went on Kharol’s motorcycle for recce of a secluded place the same day. In the evening, Kharol and Yadav rode to the place; Yadav tied his limbs while Kharol covered his face with plastic. After this, Yadav strangled him with a rope.

Police said that as planned, Yadav found the remaining Rs 70,000 in Kharol’s pocket. He fled with the money to Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh from where he was arrested on Monday, they added. Singh was arrested from Bhilwara.

On September 3, police received information around 8 am about a body with its limbs tied. Kharol’s body was identified after the police traced his family with the help of the registration number of the motorcycle that was left at the spot, Magrop police station in-charge Mahavir Prasad Meena said.

Kharol’s brother, Bhupendra Singh filed an FIR for the case and police registered a case of wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, murder and robbery against unidentified people.

Despite the police’s claim of solving the murder, Kharol’s family said the cops were in a hurry to solve the case. “He belonged to a well-to-do family and had a thriving business (the eatery). There is no question of him being in financial problem,” said Mahendra Singh, Kharol’s elder brother.

“If he could hire people to kill him for Rs 80,000, there wouldn’t have been any immediate need of money,” he said. “Police are in a hurry to solve the case,” he alleged.

Reacting to the family’s allegation, the SP said they could approach him if they had any doubts.

Karol is survived by wife and two children, aged 11 and 8.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 21:34 IST