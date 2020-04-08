Cops, states duty-bound to protect medical professionals fighting Covid-19, says SC

india

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the states to provide adequate security to medical professionals engaged in combating coronavirus pandemic and said that the police and the state administrations were duty-bound to protect the healthcare professionals who were likely to be unnerved and fearful after the recent incidents of attack and misbehaviour, said a news agency.

The direction from the country’s apex court came following a string of such incidents where medical personnel were either attacked or misbehaved with. At least two such incidents involved the members of Tablighi Jamaat. Uttar Pradesh government had slapped cases under the stringent National Security Act or the NSA against the offenders in one such case of ill-treatment of nurses by patients at a Ghaziabad hospital.

In another case in Indore, seven people were arrested for attacking health workers that resulted in injuries to at least two female doctors. Another case was reported from Bihar’s Munger where police and medical personnel were attacked with stones by locals while on a visit to collect samples from suspected patients.

The court also asked to maintain necessary security at all places where patients diagnosed with Covid-19 were kept either for treatment, isolation or quarantining purposes and were frequented by the medical staff.

Recent reports have cited several challenges being faced by the health care professionals, who are bravely carrying out their duties running the risk of contracting a highly contagious and deadly virus. Apart from threats from uncooperative patients, they have also complained of a lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

In one of the most recent cases, over 150 nursing staff, paramedics and other workers at the KB Bhabha Hospital at Mumbai’s Bandra staged a protest on Wednesday fearing exposure to the disease and also citing lack of PPEs among the reasons for their protest.

The BMC, however, denied there was any shortage of PPEs.

The apex court observed that doctors, nurses and healthcare workers were the real warriors while hearing a bunch of petitions seeking direction to the central government to ensure that all healthcare workers across India have access to masks, hazmat suits and other personal protective equipment (PPE).

