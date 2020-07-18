Cops step up combing operation in north Telangana after Maoist activity intensifies

india

The anti-Maoist forces of the Telangana police have intensified their combing operations in the forests of north Telangana; following reports that Maoists have increased their activities in these tribal belts in a bid to regain their hold on Telangana.

The combing operations are directly supervised by state director general of police M Mahender Reddy, who had been touring the districts of Mancherial, Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad and Mulugu districts bordering Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh from where the Maoists usually enter Telangana.

On Saturday, the police released posters across the border areas of these districts along with the names of top Maoist leaders who have been actively leading 12 area committees in Telangana.

Peddapalli area committee covering Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad and Warangal (rural) districts is led by Kankanala Raji Reddy; Eturnagaram Mahadevpur area committee by Reena; Venkatapuram-Vajedu area committee by Ungi, Yellandu-Narsampet area committee by Mangu; Mancherial-Kumaram Bheem area committee is led by Mailarapu Adelu alias Bhaskar; Mangi area committee led by Lingamma; Indravelli area committee by Warghese; Chennur-Sirpur area committee by Narasimha Rao; Charla-Sabari area committee by Sammakka alias Sarada; Manugu area committee by Rasool; Bhadradri Kothagudem-East Godavari divisional committee by Sambaiah; and Telangana action committee led by Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar.

Apparently, these area committees have been activated and entrusted with the task of recruiting more youth and tribals into the Maoist cadre which is facing shortage. “The Maoists appear to have taken advantage of the Covid-19 crisis prevailing in the state which has forced the district administration and the police force to divert their attention to tackle the pandemic,” a senior police official said.

Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy, who stayed put in Mulug for the second consecutive day on Saturday, told reporters on Friday that the Maoists had intensified their activities in the tribal habitations in the past few weeks luring innocent Adivasis and creating fear among them over the progress being witnessed.

He said the police department had intensified their combing operations with 500-odd police personnel and the movement of the squad was being tracked, he said, adding that the police had cordial relations with the people while taking part in anti-Maoist operations.

“We are going to thwart their attempt to regain a foothold in Telangana by all means,” he said and urged the Adivasis not to extend support to the Maoists by providing them shelter and food.

On Tuesday night, the police forces had an exchange of fire with the Maoists near Thokkuguda village of Thiryani block in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district. A five-member squad led by Maoist party Telangana committee member Mailarepu Adellu alias Bhaskar, who carries a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh, managed to escape from the spot.

On Friday, CPI (Maoist) Telangana state committee spokesperson Jagan issued a statement, accusing the Telangana police of attempting wipe out the party by targeting innocent Adivasis and arresting sympathisers.

“While our party has been observing self-restraint by not indulging in assaults in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, the security forces of the state and central government have been unleashing a reign of terror in the tribal areas,” Jagan alleged.

He warned that if the police did not stop attacks on the Adivasis and Maoist party activists, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders would be punished severely in the people’s court.